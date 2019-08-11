Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Share Price Declined While Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Lifted Its Stake; As Sap Se (SAP) Stock Value Declined, Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Cut by $245.11 Million Its Position

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 2.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The hedge fund held 2.25M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.54M, down from 4.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $119.75. About 390,778 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 08/05/2018 – itelligence Receives Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards: SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year, SAP SuccessFactors Partner of; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS HAS MADE SIGNIFICANT CHANGES TO GLOBAL COMPLIANCE PROCESSES; 08/03/2018 – ESKOM TO UNDERTAKE OWN INVESTIGATION ON SAP CONTRACT; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 30/05/2018 – Tricentis Tosca on Azure Drives Digital Transformation Initiatives for SAP Environments; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 08/03/2018 – SAP Last Year Reported Itself to U.S. DoJ, SEC Over Suspected Gupta Payments; 08/03/2018 – SAP: Probe Found ‘Indications of Misconduct’ in Payments to Gupta-Related Companies; 08/05/2018 – itelligence Receives Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards: SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year, SAP SuccessFactors Partner of the Year – Small and Midsize Companies and SAP Partner of the Year – Database and Data Management

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 87.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 14,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 30,669 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, up from 16,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $58.67. About 352,142 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/04/2018 – SONOCO 1Q BASE EPS 74C, EST. 72C; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco To Acquire Conitex Sonoco Joint Venture; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – SONOCO EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 BASE EARNINGS TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $0.83 TO $0.89 PER DILUTED SHARE; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FULL-YEAR 2018 BASE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.22 TO $3.32; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippe; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Welcomes Robert C. Tiede as President and CEO; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO SEES DEAL MODESTLY ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – ACQUISITION OF HIGHLAND WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO’S PACT TO LEASE PHARMAPORT BULK SHIPPERS

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.37 billion for 26.97 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2.14 million shares to 5.88 million shares, valued at $757.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 373,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “US Stock Market Advances Thursday – GuruFocus.com” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trade war sinks SAP’s Q2; shares -6% – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “SAP: Margin Headwinds, But Headed For The Cloud(s) – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Our Model For Smartsheet Calculates 31% Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cloudera Inc by 68,888 shares to 83,451 shares, valued at $913,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,684 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sonoco Recognized for Packaging Excellence, Innovation at 2019 FPA Awards – GlobeNewswire” on March 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Sonoco Products Company’s (NYSE:SON) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sonoco Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sonoco Releases Corporate Responsibility Report NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sonoco Increases Common Stock Dividend by 5 Percent – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.