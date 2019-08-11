Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Holder Convergence Investment Partners Has Upped Position by $983,015 as Shares Declined; Cornerstone Ondemand (Put) (CSOD) Holder Walleye Trading Upped Stake by $367,200

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (Put) (CSOD) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% . The institutional investor held 21,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 255,359 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 20.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 27/03/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Foundation Launches VolunteerReady.org; 07/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Recognizes Cornerstone Tool & Fastener with Governor’s Business Ambassador Award; 14/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – The Columbus Organization Completes Acquisition of Cornerstone Case Management; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC CSOD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $503 MLN TO $511 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions; 30/04/2018 – Cornerstone announces 36m at 0.9g/t gold and 0.4% copper from initial trenching at Limon Prospect, Bramaderos Gold-Copper Proje; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 01/05/2018 – International Women’s Forum Convenes Global Leaders in Melbourne for 2018 Cornerstone Conference; 17/04/2018 – Cornerstone Capital Group Publishes Report on Impact Investing Essentials

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 67.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 16,115 shares as the company's stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 39,855 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 23,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $58.67. About 398,974 shares traded. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,930 shares to 75,360 shares, valued at $8.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,475 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Ltd has invested 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Amalgamated Bank has 19,761 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Captrust Financial holds 0% or 353 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Limited Com accumulated 39,855 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0.01% or 3,559 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset owns 5,554 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 165,364 shares. Navellier And Associate Inc stated it has 39,931 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 191 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 11,383 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Investments owns 224,133 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Davenport And Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,079 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.1% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Wharton Business Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com stated it has 155,925 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Sonoco's McLeland to Retire After 25 Years of Service – GlobeNewswire" on February 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Pope Named Segment Vice President, Sonoco Plastics, Perimeter of Store – GlobeNewswire" published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Sonoco Results Prove It's Expensive – Seeking Alpha" on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "Sonoco to Transition U.S. Defined Benefit Pension Plan – GlobeNewswire" published on July 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "Sonoco Again Leads Fortune's Most Admired Companies, Packaging Sector – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (Put) (NYSE:AWK) by 3,300 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $136,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADI) by 29,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,900 shares, and cut its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).