Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO)

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies Inc. 12 0.94 N/A -0.88 0.00 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 31 3.09 N/A 0.48 71.01

In table 1 we can see Sonim Technologies Inc. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sonim Technologies Inc. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.4%

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sonim Technologies Inc. Its rival Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Sonim Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sonim Technologies Inc. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has a consensus price target of $35.5, with potential upside of 5.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.3% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.7% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% are Sonim Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonim Technologies Inc. -20.82% -14.12% 0% 0% 0% 0.73% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.45% 1.75% 8.39% 25.86% -8.67% 47.68%

For the past year Sonim Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

Zayo Group Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Sonim Technologies Inc.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.