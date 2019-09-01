Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

As Communication Equipment companies, Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) and Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies Inc. 12 1.00 N/A -0.88 0.00 Nokia Corporation 5 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sonim Technologies Inc. and Nokia Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nokia Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.3%

Liquidity

Sonim Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Nokia Corporation which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Nokia Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sonim Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sonim Technologies Inc. and Nokia Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nokia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Nokia Corporation’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 61.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sonim Technologies Inc. and Nokia Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 30.3% and 7.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.4% of Sonim Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonim Technologies Inc. -20.82% -14.12% 0% 0% 0% 0.73% Nokia Corporation 4.44% 7.55% 3.64% -17.66% -1.64% -7.04%

For the past year Sonim Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Nokia Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Sonim Technologies Inc. beats Nokia Corporation.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals. It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber-to-the-home solutions, including Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks, EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; fiber access products, solutions, and services; and public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, the company provides network implementation, care, and professional services for mobile networks; and managed services, such as network and service management, build-operate-transfer model, hosting, analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, and security operation services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services; and network architecture, integration, customization, and migration services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation has a collaboration agreement with Filtronic. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.