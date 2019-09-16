Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Both Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies Inc. 11 0.44 N/A -0.88 0.00 Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.93 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sonim Technologies Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -12.2% -2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sonim Technologies Inc. are 1.2 and 0.6. Competitively, Extreme Networks Inc. has 1.3 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Extreme Networks Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sonim Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Sonim Technologies Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Extreme Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sonim Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 106.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.3% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares and 81.9% of Extreme Networks Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.4% of Sonim Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Extreme Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonim Technologies Inc. -20.82% -14.12% 0% 0% 0% 0.73% Extreme Networks Inc. 12.28% 23.52% 19.01% 10% -3.21% 33.44%

For the past year Sonim Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Extreme Networks Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.