Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) and Casa Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA). The two are both Communication Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies Inc. 11 0.43 N/A -0.88 0.00 Casa Systems Inc. 7 2.75 N/A 0.42 15.73

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Casa Systems Inc. 0.00% 47.9% 8.3%

Liquidity

Sonim Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Casa Systems Inc. are 5.1 and 4.2 respectively. Casa Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sonim Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sonim Technologies Inc. and Casa Systems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Casa Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Sonim Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $7, and a 122.93% upside potential. Casa Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9.5 average price target and a 26.84% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Sonim Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than Casa Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.3% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares and 68.6% of Casa Systems Inc. shares. About 8.4% of Sonim Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Casa Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonim Technologies Inc. -20.82% -14.12% 0% 0% 0% 0.73% Casa Systems Inc. -3.51% 3.29% -30.99% -43.63% -54.58% -49.81%

For the past year Sonim Technologies Inc. has 0.73% stronger performance while Casa Systems Inc. has -49.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Casa Systems Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Sonim Technologies Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.