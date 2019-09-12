Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM)’s Financial Results Comparing With B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)

Both Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies Inc. 12 0.45 N/A -0.88 0.00 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 3 0.35 N/A 0.26 10.91

Demonstrates Sonim Technologies Inc. and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sonim Technologies Inc. and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0.00% 8.1% 4.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sonim Technologies Inc. are 1.2 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sonim Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sonim Technologies Inc. and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$7 is Sonim Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 106.19%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sonim Technologies Inc. and B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.3% and 4.2%. Insiders owned 8.4% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 24.2% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonim Technologies Inc. -20.82% -14.12% 0% 0% 0% 0.73% B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. 4.73% 2.31% 10.77% 17.07% 15.66% 32.72%

For the past year Sonim Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. beats Sonim Technologies Inc.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers. This division also provides inventory and quality control management of components entering production lines; and inventory management services for ongoing projects. The RFID and Mobile Solutions division offers hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID system for libraries. It also develops LIVESTOCK, a software application that enables livestock operators to manage, track, support, and plan day-to-day tasks; CarID, a solution to identify and track vehicles for transportation-related settings; Warehouse Management System, a data collection solution for logistics management in stores and warehouses; and Mfgr., a production line tracking solution for manufacturing companies. In addition, this division provides site surveys, business requirements analysis, system design and configuration, implementation, testing, deployment, and workforce training services; maintenance and repair services for data collection equipment, as well as warehouse and on-site service plans; on-site inventory count services in various fields; and asset tagging and counting services for corporate and governmental entities. The company markets its products through direct sales and sales agents, as well as through distributors. B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Rishon LeZion, Israel.