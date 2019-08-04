Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) Touches $9.92 Low on Aug, 4; Benchmark Electronics (BHE) SI Decreased By 21.52%

The stock of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) reached all time low today, Aug, 4 and still has $9.52 target or 4.00% below today’s $9.92 share price. This indicates more downside for the $201.82M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $9.52 PT is reached, the company will be worth $8.07 million less. The stock decreased 5.34% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $9.92. About 136,975 shares traded. Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Benchmark Electronics Inc (NYSE:BHE) had a decrease of 21.52% in short interest. BHE’s SI was 700,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 21.52% from 892,600 shares previously. With 294,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Benchmark Electronics Inc (NYSE:BHE)’s short sellers to cover BHE’s short positions. The SI to Benchmark Electronics Inc’s float is 1.76%. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $26.34. About 217,490 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE); 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C

Benchmark Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. The firm offers engineering services and solutions, including solution development, concept, and design services; new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services. It has a 19.2 P/E ratio. It also provides electronics manufacturing and testing services, such as printed circuit board assembly and test solutions, assembly of subsystems, circuitry and functionality testing of printed assemblies, environmental and stress testing, and component reliability testing; component engineering services; manufacturing defect analysis, in-circuit testing, functional testing, flexible test solutions, environmental stress tests of assemblies of boards or systems; and failure analysis.

More notable recent Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Benchmark Electronics, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BHE) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Benchmark Electronics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Benchmark Electronics Appoints Rhonda Turner as Chief Human Resources Officer – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold Benchmark Electronics, Inc. shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 1,879 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na owns 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 233 shares. 97,031 are held by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Federated Pa owns 5,309 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 39,123 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 24,844 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland stated it has 920,395 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 16 shares. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0.01% or 741,207 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 3.51 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt accumulated 165,250 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Engaged Ltd Co accumulated 343,873 shares.

More notable recent Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investor Ideas Adds Recent IPO’s in Biotech (NASDAQ: $PSNL) (NASDAQ: $STOK), Tech (NASDAQ: $SONM) and Defense (NYSE: $PSN) – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sonim Technologies Sets Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 5:00 pm ET – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sonim Technologies (SONM) Misses Q2 EPS by 33c, Revenues Beat; Offers Q3 Revenue Mid-Point Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rugged phone maker Sonim Technologies prices IPO below the range at $11 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 10, 2019.