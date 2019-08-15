Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) Reaches $7.58 Low on Aug, 15; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trimmed Msa Safety Com (MSA) Stake By $1.23 Million

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Msa Safety Inc Com (MSA) stake by 11.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 11,972 shares as Msa Safety Inc Com (MSA)’s stock declined 3.68%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 95,867 shares with $9.91M value, down from 107,839 last quarter. Msa Safety Inc Com now has $3.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $100.18. About 11,522 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 09/04/2018 – Two Leading Australia Fire Brigades Invest in New MSA Breathing Equipment; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy Institutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – 4 NEW MSA WITH MAJOR UTILITY CUSTOMERS WITH A 3-YEAR ANTICIPATED VALUE OF ABOUT $63 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department Instructor’s Conference; 15/05/2018 – MSA Security Names Michael O’Neil Chairman and Appoints Glen Kucera CEO; 22/04/2018 – DJ MSA Safety Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSA); 17/04/2018 – MSA Security Opens Additional Windsor Training Facility in San Diego; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 35C/SHR, BDVD EST. 37C; 02/05/2018 – FTC: Global Concepts Ltd. Deceptively Advertised MSA 30X Amplifier Device to Consumers Nationwide; 23/04/2018 – MSA Safety 1Q EPS 83c

The stock of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) reached all time low today, Aug, 15 and still has $7.20 target or 5.00% below today’s $7.58 share price. This indicates more downside for the $154.21 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $7.20 PT is reached, the company will be worth $7.71M less. The stock increased 5.42% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $7.58. About 62,020 shares traded. Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to report earnings on October, 23. SONM’s profit will be $3.87 million for 9.97 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Sonim Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -480.00% EPS growth.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company has market cap of $154.21 million. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud software and application services. It currently has negative earnings. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Transunion Com stake by 131,939 shares to 748,264 valued at $50.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dana Incorporated Com (NYSE:DAN) stake by 20,315 shares and now owns 2.70M shares. Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 3,242 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 202,835 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) or 15,800 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Us Bancshares De reported 20,284 shares. Prudential Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 23,853 shares. 111,952 were reported by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability. Alps Advisors Incorporated invested 0% in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 2,782 shares. Crawford Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 23,904 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 6,937 shares in its portfolio. Brinker holds 0.01% or 2,758 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset has 66 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 113,856 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% or 11,350 shares.