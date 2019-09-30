Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) Reaches $2.93 After 8.00% Down Move; United American Securities Boosted Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Position

United American Securities Inc increased Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) stake by 89.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. United American Securities Inc acquired 34,885 shares as Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The United American Securities Inc holds 73,953 shares with $10.30M value, up from 39,068 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson Com now has $341.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $129.38. About 6.09M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

The stock of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.93. About 161,487 shares traded. Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $59.65 million company. It was reported on Sep, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $2.70 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SONM worth $4.77 million less.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company has market cap of $59.65 million. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud software and application services. It currently has negative earnings. Sonim Technologies, Inc. sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada.

Analysts await Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to report earnings on October, 23. SONM’s profit will be $3.87 million for 3.86 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Sonim Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -480.00% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A had bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.