Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Comparison side by side

Both Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies Inc. 11 0.38 N/A -0.88 0.00 Inseego Corp. 5 1.96 N/A -0.11 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sonim Technologies Inc. and Inseego Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Inseego Corp. 0.00% 18% -4.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sonim Technologies Inc. are 1.2 and 0.6. Competitively, Inseego Corp. has 1.5 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Inseego Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sonim Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sonim Technologies Inc. and Inseego Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Inseego Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Sonim Technologies Inc.’s average price target is $7, while its potential upside is 143.06%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sonim Technologies Inc. and Inseego Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 30.3% and 65.7% respectively. Insiders held 8.4% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares. Comparatively, Inseego Corp. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonim Technologies Inc. -20.82% -14.12% 0% 0% 0% 0.73% Inseego Corp. 2.77% 5.91% 9.94% 0.19% 188.89% 25.3%

For the past year Sonim Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Inseego Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Inseego Corp. beats Sonim Technologies Inc.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.