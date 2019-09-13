Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Comparing side by side

Both Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonim Technologies Inc. 12 0.39 N/A -0.88 0.00 Digi International Inc. 13 1.62 N/A 0.44 29.84

In table 1 we can see Sonim Technologies Inc. and Digi International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sonim Technologies Inc. and Digi International Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonim Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 3.3%

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sonim Technologies Inc. Its rival Digi International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 3.2 respectively. Digi International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sonim Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sonim Technologies Inc. and Digi International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonim Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Digi International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sonim Technologies Inc. has a 106.49% upside potential and an average price target of $7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.3% of Sonim Technologies Inc. shares and 85.4% of Digi International Inc. shares. Sonim Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Digi International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonim Technologies Inc. -20.82% -14.12% 0% 0% 0% 0.73% Digi International Inc. -1.2% 2.58% 1.63% 14.97% -3.1% 30.13%

For the past year Sonim Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Digi International Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Digi International Inc. beats Sonim Technologies Inc.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.