Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

We will be comparing the differences between Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.00 3.38M -0.89 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 49 1.60 34.66M 1.54 72.43

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sonic Foundry Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sonic Foundry Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry Inc. 272,448,815.09% 0% 0% SPS Commerce Inc. 71,258,223.68% 7.6% 6.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Sonic Foundry Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, SPS Commerce Inc.’s potential upside is 63.32% and its consensus price target is $78.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sonic Foundry Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.14% and 98.5%. 38.41% are Sonic Foundry Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are SPS Commerce Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38% SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75%

For the past year Sonic Foundry Inc. has stronger performance than SPS Commerce Inc.

Summary

SPS Commerce Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Sonic Foundry Inc.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.