Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Comparison side by side

Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.23 N/A -0.89 0.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.06 N/A -6.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sonic Foundry Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sonic Foundry Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target is $13, while its potential upside is 58.92%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares and 47.6% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares. About 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.4% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76%

For the past year Sonic Foundry Inc. has stronger performance than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.