Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Comparison side by side

Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.13 N/A -0.89 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 10 4.84 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sonic Foundry Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mitek Systems Inc. 0.00% -9.7% -7.3%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sonic Foundry Inc. and Mitek Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Mitek Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.83 average price target and a 42.28% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares and 62.1% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares. Insiders held 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares. Competitively, Mitek Systems Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38% Mitek Systems Inc. -9.63% 2.24% -16.82% -8.81% 18.82% -7.12%

For the past year Sonic Foundry Inc. had bullish trend while Mitek Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Mitek Systems Inc. beats Sonic Foundry Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.