Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Application Software company, Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sonic Foundry Inc. has 13.14% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Sonic Foundry Inc. has 38.41% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Sonic Foundry Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Sonic Foundry Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Sonic Foundry Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

The peers have a potential upside of 136.10%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sonic Foundry Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Sonic Foundry Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Sonic Foundry Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sonic Foundry Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.