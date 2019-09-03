Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Application Software company, Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Sonic Foundry Inc. has 13.14% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Sonic Foundry Inc. has 38.41% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Sonic Foundry Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sonic Foundry Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.81%
|38.75%
|7.77%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Sonic Foundry Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sonic Foundry Inc.
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|29.48M
|377.72M
|289.71
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Sonic Foundry Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sonic Foundry Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.23
|2.08
|3.01
|2.68
The peers have a potential upside of 136.10%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sonic Foundry Inc. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sonic Foundry Inc.
|-8.18%
|13.48%
|3.59%
|42.25%
|-53.82%
|55.38%
|Industry Average
|7.74%
|10.18%
|23.27%
|42.38%
|68.24%
|53.55%
For the past year Sonic Foundry Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.
Dividends
Sonic Foundry Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Sonic Foundry Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.