Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Contrasting side by side

Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.13 N/A -0.89 0.00 Intuit Inc. 264 10.12 N/A 6.25 44.40

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intuit Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Intuit Inc. is $292.63, which is potential 10.49% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sonic Foundry Inc. and Intuit Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.14% and 91.2%. Insiders owned 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Intuit Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38% Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87%

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.