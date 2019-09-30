Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Contrasting side by side

Since Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.00 3.38M -0.89 0.00 Intuit Inc. 274 2.46 250.79M 6.25 44.40

Table 1 demonstrates Sonic Foundry Inc. and Intuit Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sonic Foundry Inc. and Intuit Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry Inc. 273,950,397.15% 0% 0% Intuit Inc. 91,402,434.58% 53% 29.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sonic Foundry Inc. and Intuit Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intuit Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

On the other hand, Intuit Inc.’s potential upside is 11.19% and its average target price is $292.63.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares and 91.2% of Intuit Inc. shares. Insiders owned 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Intuit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38% Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87%

For the past year Sonic Foundry Inc. was more bullish than Intuit Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Sonic Foundry Inc.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.