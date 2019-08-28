Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.22 N/A -0.89 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 55 5.66 N/A -0.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sonic Foundry Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Sonic Foundry Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s potential upside is 30.59% and its average target price is $67.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares and 92% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares. About 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has 5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39%

For the past year Sonic Foundry Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sonic Foundry Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.