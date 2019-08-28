Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sonic Foundry Inc.
|1
|0.22
|N/A
|-0.89
|0.00
|Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
|55
|5.66
|N/A
|-0.39
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sonic Foundry Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sonic Foundry Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
|0.00%
|-36.7%
|-2.6%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Sonic Foundry Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sonic Foundry Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.’s potential upside is 30.59% and its average target price is $67.5.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares and 92% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares. About 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has 5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sonic Foundry Inc.
|-8.18%
|13.48%
|3.59%
|42.25%
|-53.82%
|55.38%
|Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
|-3.69%
|2.21%
|9.79%
|5.88%
|20.28%
|17.39%
For the past year Sonic Foundry Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
Summary
Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Sonic Foundry Inc.
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.
