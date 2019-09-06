Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) Contrasting side by side

Both Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sonic Foundry Inc.
|1
|0.26
|N/A
|-0.89
|0.00
|China Index Holdings Limited
|168
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sonic Foundry Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sonic Foundry Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|China Index Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Sonic Foundry Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 13.14% and 0% respectively. 38.41% are Sonic Foundry Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sonic Foundry Inc.
|-8.18%
|13.48%
|3.59%
|42.25%
|-53.82%
|55.38%
|China Index Holdings Limited
|-2.7%
|-20%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-10%
For the past year Sonic Foundry Inc. had bullish trend while China Index Holdings Limited had bearish trend.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.