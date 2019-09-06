Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) Contrasting side by side

Both Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.26 N/A -0.89 0.00 China Index Holdings Limited 168 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sonic Foundry Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% China Index Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sonic Foundry Inc. and China Index Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 13.14% and 0% respectively. 38.41% are Sonic Foundry Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38% China Index Holdings Limited -2.7% -20% 0% 0% 0% -10%

For the past year Sonic Foundry Inc. had bullish trend while China Index Holdings Limited had bearish trend.