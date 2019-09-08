Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Comparing side by side

Both Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.26 N/A -0.89 0.00 Box Inc. 18 3.35 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sonic Foundry Inc. and Box Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sonic Foundry Inc. and Box Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Sonic Foundry Inc. and Box Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Foundry Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

On the other hand, Box Inc.’s potential upside is 3.39% and its average target price is $18.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.14% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares and 67.6% of Box Inc. shares. Insiders owned 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Box Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonic Foundry Inc. -8.18% 13.48% 3.59% 42.25% -53.82% 55.38% Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01%

For the past year Sonic Foundry Inc. has 55.38% stronger performance while Box Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.