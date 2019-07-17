Sonic Foundry Inc. (SOFO) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Comparing side by side

As Application Software businesses, Sonic Foundry Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO) and Aware Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Foundry Inc. 1 0.18 N/A -0.89 0.00 Aware Inc. 3 4.07 N/A 0.09 35.89

Demonstrates Sonic Foundry Inc. and Aware Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sonic Foundry Inc. and Aware Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Foundry Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aware Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sonic Foundry Inc. and Aware Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.14% and 32.1% respectively. Insiders owned 38.41% of Sonic Foundry Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.4% of Aware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonic Foundry Inc. 4.17% -5.21% -17.36% -31.03% -54.75% 53.85% Aware Inc. -0.62% -5% -10.03% -14.32% -20.25% -10.53%

For the past year Sonic Foundry Inc. has 53.85% stronger performance while Aware Inc. has -10.53% weaker performance.

Summary

Aware Inc. beats Sonic Foundry Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Aware, Inc. provides software and services for the biometrics industry worldwide. The companyÂ’s software products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems to identify or authenticate people. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric services platform, search and match products, software development kits, and application products for fingerprint, facial, and iris modalities that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometrics images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data. The company also provides imaging software products for medical images, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as offers software maintenance services. In addition, it offers software engineering services comprising project planning and management; system design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company sells its biometrics software products and services through systems integrators, OEMs, and directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.