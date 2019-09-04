Sonic Automotive (SAH) to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019; Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) Covered By 2 Bulls

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) is expected to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:SAH) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Sonic Automotive Inc’s current price of $26.65 translates into 0.38% yield. Sonic Automotive Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.65. About 324,300 shares traded or 6.76% up from the average. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 03/05/2018 – Leslie Doggett Buys Lone Star Ford; 15/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q REV. $2.40B, EST. $2.36B; 03/05/2018 – CORRECTED-LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018 (CORRECTS; 29/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sonic Automotive Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAH); 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 25C; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Adj EPS 26c

Among 4 analysts covering Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stericycle has $70 highest and $4400 lowest target. $54.75's average target is 23.01% above currents $44.51 stock price. Stericycle had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to "Neutral". BMO Capital Markets maintained it with "Hold" rating and $50 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) earned "Buy" rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 26. Barrington maintained the stock with "Buy" rating in Monday, March 11 report.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 722,028 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – MURLEY WILL SUCCEED MARK C. MILLER; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $3.56 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Stericycle; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $510 MLN; 04/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 22/04/2018 – DJ Stericycle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRCL); 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $160 MLN – $180 MLN; 23/03/2018 – D&P Downgrading Stericycle to ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 19/04/2018 – Congrats to the winners of the @BillAckman @Columbia_Biz Pershing Square Short Selling Challenge, who pitched $SRCL; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.05

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold Stericycle, Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Gp Incorporated has 369,726 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 150 shares. Geode Limited Company stated it has 931,472 shares. Castleark Ltd invested in 25,890 shares or 0.05% of the stock. The Sweden-based Nordea Ab has invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Markel holds 545,500 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 205,069 shares. Atlanta L L C has invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Cannell Peter B And reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Invesco Limited accumulated 3.50 million shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 7,850 shares. Diamond Hill Mgmt has invested 0.28% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Advisory Service Ltd Com invested in 4,750 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 50 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc reported 5,572 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.08 billion. The firm collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s services and products include medical waste management, reusable sharps disposal management, pharmaceutical waste, and hazardous waste management services; integrated waste stream solutions program; sustainability and recycling services for expired or unused inventory; secure information destruction and hard drive destruction services; and regulated recall and returns management communication, logistics, and data management services for expired, withdrawn, or recalled products.

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stericycle (SRCL) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SRCL, OLED, LMT – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stericycle Shares Fall on Disappointing 2nd-Quarter Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It operates in two divisions, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. It has a 10.85 P/E ratio. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, maker warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold Sonic Automotive, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.82% more from 25.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsrs L P holds 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 43,986 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0.02% or 747,703 shares in its portfolio. 65,156 were accumulated by Jefferies Fincl Group. Matarin Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 185,330 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv stated it has 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny reported 19,210 shares. 50,026 are held by Globeflex L P. Vanguard Group stated it has 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Comerica Financial Bank accumulated 23,711 shares. Denali Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 253 shares. Aperio Gru Lc accumulated 15,052 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Tudor Inv Et Al has invested 0.04% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 10,094 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 78,196 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sonic Automotive has $2900 highest and $1000 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is -19.96% below currents $26.65 stock price. Sonic Automotive had 8 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, August 15.