Sonic Automotive (SAH) to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019; Shorts at Rush Enterprises – Class A (RUSHA) Lowered By 0.12%

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) is expected to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:SAH) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Sonic Automotive Inc’s current price of $26.91 translates into 0.37% yield. Sonic Automotive Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.91. About 184,454 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 24/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 23 Days; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Rev $2.4B; 20/03/2018 – Sonic Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 14/03/2018 Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 26C; 03/05/2018 – CORRECTED-LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018 (CORRECTS

Rush Enterprises Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) had a decrease of 0.12% in short interest. RUSHA’s SI was 423,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.12% from 424,100 shares previously. With 171,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Rush Enterprises Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA)’s short sellers to cover RUSHA’s short positions. The SI to Rush Enterprises Inc – Class A’s float is 1.52%. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.11. About 77,938 shares traded. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) has declined 14.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RUSHA News: 17/05/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES, PASSING OF FOUNDER W. MARVIN RUSH; 14/03/2018 Rush Enterprises, Inc. Increases Stk Repurchase Program by $35 M; 24/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q EPS 51c; 15/05/2018 – Rush Enterprises May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ Rush Enterprises Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUSHA); 23/04/2018 – Rush Enterprises 1Q Rev $1.24B; 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Hub Group, Rush Enterprises, San Juan Basin Royalty Trust, Meredith, Minerals Techn; 14/03/2018 – Rush Enterprises Raises Buyback to Up to $75 Million; 23/04/2018 – RUSH ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 47C

More notable recent Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Rush Enterprise (RUSHA) a Good Pick for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rush Enterprises and Tallman Group Announce Joint Venture – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.32 billion. The firm operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. It has a 8.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

More notable recent Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BAML cautious on Sonic Automotive – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Doggett Industries to break ground on new Ford dealership showroom – Houston Business Journal” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. It operates in two divisions, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. It has a 10.96 P/E ratio. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, maker warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold Sonic Automotive, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.82% more from 25.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer International Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 18,095 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 87,400 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 329,465 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 207 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon has 480,908 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Trust Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Moreover, Matarin Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.2% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 9,789 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 90,215 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,823 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 1.95 million shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) or 15,052 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Ltd Co has invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).