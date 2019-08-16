Sonic Automotive (SAH) to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019; PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Sentiment Is 0.87

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) is expected to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:SAH) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Sonic Automotive Inc’s current price of $26.71 translates into 0.37% yield. Sonic Automotive Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 326,734 shares traded or 12.69% up from the average. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 29/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sonic Automotive Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAH); 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2.4 BLN VS $2.29 BLN; 03/05/2018 – CORRECTED-LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018 (CORRECTS; 20/03/2018 – Sonic Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 14/03/2018 Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 25C; 24/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 23 Days

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 356 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 407 decreased and sold their equity positions in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The funds in our database reported: 353.96 million shares, down from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding PNC Financial Services Group Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 13 to 10 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 355 Increased: 271 New Position: 85.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.35, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 7 investors sold Sonic Automotive, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.82% more from 25.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Incorporated accumulated 76,300 shares. 248,922 were reported by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc. Gemmer Asset reported 161 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Co owns 6,363 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 23,176 shares in its portfolio. Amer Grp, New York-based fund reported 18,095 shares. Spark Limited Liability Co reported 19,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Company New York has 0.03% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 9,789 shares. Globeflex L P owns 50,026 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd reported 279,425 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 78,196 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 16,163 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated accumulated 2.36M shares or 0% of the stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. It operates in two divisions, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. It has a 10.88 P/E ratio. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, maker warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Among 3 analysts covering Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sonic Automotive has $2900 highest and $1000 lowest target. $19.50’s average target is -26.99% below currents $26.71 stock price. Sonic Automotive had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2 with “Underweight”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 15 by Bank of America.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 11.02 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $124.74. About 2.33 million shares traded or 28.09% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

