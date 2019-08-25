Sonic Automotive (SAH) to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019; BIOSOLAR (BSRC) SI Increased By 1991.67%

BIOSOLAR INC (OTCMKTS:BSRC) had an increase of 1991.67% in short interest. BSRC’s SI was 25,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1991.67% from 1,200 shares previously. The stock decreased 11.73% or $0.0036 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0271. About 2.00 million shares traded or 82.64% up from the average. BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) is expected to pay $0.10 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:SAH) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.10 dividend. Sonic Automotive Inc’s current price of $25.53 translates into 0.39% yield. Sonic Automotive Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.34% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $25.53. About 296,931 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 14/03/2018 Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 26C; 24/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 23 Days; 03/05/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – CORRECTED-LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018 (CORRECTS; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 20/03/2018 – Sonic Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2.4 BLN VS $2.29 BLN

BioSolar, Inc. develops technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. The company has market cap of $2.69 million. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules that provides electrical insulation, protection from the environment, and an increase in the panel output. It has a 0.08 P/E ratio. The firm also focuses on developing silicon alloy based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold Sonic Automotive, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.82% more from 25.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 253 were reported by Denali Advisors Limited Liability Company. South Dakota Council holds 0.01% or 43,390 shares. Prudential Financial has 747,703 shares. Principal Financial Gru Inc owns 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 191,295 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 87,400 shares. Macquarie Limited holds 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) or 76,300 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). First Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 43,986 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Pacific Glob Investment invested in 12,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 975 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). American Intll, New York-based fund reported 18,095 shares. Charles Schwab holds 0% or 136,759 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sonic Automotive has $2900 highest and $1000 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is -16.45% below currents $25.53 stock price. Sonic Automotive had 8 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Friday, August 2. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America.