Sonic Automotive (SAH) Shareholder Towle & Co Has Trimmed Holding; Richard Bernstein Advisors Stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) Lifted as Market Valuation Rose

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 129,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.62M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Sonic Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $28.62. About 274,957 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2.4 BLN VS $2.29 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 23 Days; 03/05/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sonic Automotive Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAH); 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 25C; 14/03/2018 Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 56.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 15,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 44,134 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64 million, up from 28,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.87. About 691,874 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 09/04/2018 – DTE Energy Reaffirms 2018 Operating EPS View of $5.57-$5.99; 16/04/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 0% FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 15/04/2018 – Storms unleash tornadoes in U.S. east, record snow in Midwest; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY, ROXBURY GROUP TO DEVELOP FORMER MICHCON SITE; 18/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE Electric $65 million rate increase; 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY – PROPOSED RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED BY 2022; 29/05/2018 – DTE RAISES FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FORM 73% FRIDAY: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $3,460 MLN – $3,660 MLN

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $448,273 activity. TORGOW GARY had bought 1,537 shares worth $199,733 on Thursday, September 5.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 32,361 shares to 10,885 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,794 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Analysts await Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 32.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SAH’s profit will be $24.58M for 12.55 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Sonic Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.06% negative EPS growth.

