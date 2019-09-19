Sonic Automotive (SAH) Shareholder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Decreased Holding; Bridgeway Capital Management Trimmed Its Foster L B Co (FSTR) Stake by $1.14 Million

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) by 9.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 24,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% . The institutional investor held 224,597 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.24M, down from 248,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Sonic Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 232,726 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 20/03/2018 – Sonic Automotive Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 23 Days; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q REV. $2.40B, EST. $2.36B; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 26C; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 03/05/2018 – CORRECTED-LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018 (CORRECTS; 29/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Leslie Doggett Buys Lone Star Ford

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Foster L B Co (FSTR) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 42,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.89% . The institutional investor held 113,800 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, down from 156,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Foster L B Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 23,887 shares traded. L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) has risen 10.11% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.11% the S&P500. Some Historical FSTR News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.9% Position in LB Foster; 22/04/2018 DJ L B Foster Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSTR); 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. Exits Position in LB Foster; 01/05/2018 – LB Foster 1Q Loss/Shr 20c

Analysts await Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 32.56% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SAH’s profit will be $24.58M for 12.56 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Sonic Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.46, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold SAH shares while 33 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 1.16% less from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 207 shares. Aperio Gru owns 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 16,917 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 9,361 shares or 0% of the stock. The California-based Denali Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 18,140 shares. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Tudor Et Al has 21,962 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.02% or 2.61M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny has 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Sector Pension Board reported 52,684 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 8,138 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). 76,300 were accumulated by Macquarie Group.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $54.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geo Group Inc/The (NYSE:GEO) by 683,323 shares to 8.63M shares, valued at $181.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 61,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $7.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc by 250,000 shares to 460,000 shares, valued at $6.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assertio Therapeutics Inc by 115,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.44, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 4 investors sold FSTR shares while 26 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.74 million shares or 12.77% more from 5.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street stated it has 203,134 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark Lunn Ltd has 0.01% invested in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) for 58,775 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 94,441 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 30,476 are held by Snow Cap Management L P. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 17,717 shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 27,340 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 657,962 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors L P. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc reported 63,621 shares. 15,457 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0.05% or 13,943 shares. Matarin Capital Mngmt Lc owns 11,439 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 11,900 shares. Amer Group Inc Inc invested 0% in L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt reported 113,800 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Com holds 37,904 shares.