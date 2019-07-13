Sonic Automotive (SAH) Holder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Has Increased Its Stake by $1.22 Million; As Henry Schein (HSIC) Share Price Rose, Lazard Asset Management Boosted Stake

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc increased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH) by 53.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc bought 86,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,922 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 162,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Sonic Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 181,569 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has declined 6.96% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2.4 BLN VS $2.29 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Leslie Doggett Buys Lone Star Ford; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sonic Automotive Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAH); 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 26C; 03/05/2018 – CORRECTED-LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018 (CORRECTS; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q REV. $2.40B, EST. $2.36B; 03/05/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018; 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC; 16/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Adj EPS 26c

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein (HSIC) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 15,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 210,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63M, up from 194,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $70.58. About 1.98M shares traded or 33.61% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN: LOAN TO FUND BUY OF BUTLER ANIMAL HEALTH STAKE; 12/03/2018 – Henry Schein to Host the Dental Service Organization Education Forum, Featuring a Presentation from Stanley M. Bergman, Chairma; 24/04/2018 – Henry Schein Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 14 Days; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF ANIMAL HEALTH UNIT; 09/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – ON MAY 21, 2018, CO OBTAINED A $400 MILLION UNSECURED LOAN – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN HOLDERS TO OWN 63% NEW CO; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO 2018 EPS; 16/04/2018 – Henry Schein, Inc. Awards Third Annual Henry Schein Cares Gold Medal To The Night Ministry; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Henry Schein, Inc

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02B and $55.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 44,057 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $258.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/T (NYSE:BK) by 6.35M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.49 million shares, and cut its stake in Schweitzer (NYSE:SWM).

