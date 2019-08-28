Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) and Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Contrasting side by side

Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) and Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE:LAD) have been rivals in the Auto Dealerships for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Automotive Inc. 20 0.12 N/A 2.25 12.24 Lithia Motors Inc. 110 0.25 N/A 10.76 12.25

Table 1 demonstrates Sonic Automotive Inc. and Lithia Motors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Lithia Motors Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Sonic Automotive Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Sonic Automotive Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lithia Motors Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sonic Automotive Inc. and Lithia Motors Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Automotive Inc. 0.00% 12.6% 2.7% Lithia Motors Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.87 shows that Sonic Automotive Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Lithia Motors Inc.’s 13.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sonic Automotive Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Lithia Motors Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Lithia Motors Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sonic Automotive Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sonic Automotive Inc. and Lithia Motors Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Automotive Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Lithia Motors Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -21.90% for Sonic Automotive Inc. with average price target of $21.33. Meanwhile, Lithia Motors Inc.’s average price target is $132, while its potential upside is 0.82%. The information presented earlier suggests that Lithia Motors Inc. looks more robust than Sonic Automotive Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.1% of Sonic Automotive Inc. shares and 0% of Lithia Motors Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 10.2% of Sonic Automotive Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.8% of Lithia Motors Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonic Automotive Inc. 5.96% 18.07% 36.35% 79.14% 38.2% 100.36% Lithia Motors Inc. -1.09% 10.05% 18.8% 48.97% 51.13% 72.78%

For the past year Sonic Automotive Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lithia Motors Inc.

Summary

Lithia Motors Inc. beats on 12 of the 12 factors Sonic Automotive Inc.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products. The Pre-Owned Stores segment operates stand-alone pre-owned specialty retail locations, which enable customers to search, buy, service, finance, and sell pre-owned vehicles. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 114 new vehicle franchises in 13 states representing 25 brands of cars and light trucks; 18 collision repair centers; and 9 pre-owned vehicle stores. Sonic Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing. As of February 28, 2017, the company offered 30 brands of new vehicles and various brands of used vehicles in 154 stores in the United States, as well as online through Lithia.com; DCHauto.com; and CarboneCars.com. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.