Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Sonic Automotive Inc. (NYSE:SAH) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Auto Dealerships companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sonic Automotive Inc. has 85% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 79.17% institutional ownership for its competitors. 25.8% of Sonic Automotive Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.47% of all Auto Dealerships companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Sonic Automotive Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Automotive Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 9.56% 21.74% 8.44%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Sonic Automotive Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Automotive Inc. N/A 18 8.55 Industry Average 213.71M 2.23B 18.86

Sonic Automotive Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Sonic Automotive Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Automotive Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.17 2.82 2.67

With average price target of $14.5, Sonic Automotive Inc. has a potential downside of -46.85%. The competitors have a potential upside of 11.13%. Given Sonic Automotive Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sonic Automotive Inc. is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sonic Automotive Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sonic Automotive Inc. -4.08% 24.18% 23.22% 7.6% -6.96% 39.97% Industry Average 2.58% 8.49% 25.05% 18.14% 38.87% 28.98%

For the past year Sonic Automotive Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Sonic Automotive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Sonic Automotive Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.38 and has 0.65 Quick Ratio. Sonic Automotive Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sonic Automotive Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.62 shows that Sonic Automotive Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sonic Automotive Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.29 which is 28.50% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sonic Automotive Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sonic Automotive Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and Pre-Owned Stores. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products. The Pre-Owned Stores segment operates stand-alone pre-owned specialty retail locations, which enable customers to search, buy, service, finance, and sell pre-owned vehicles. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 114 new vehicle franchises in 13 states representing 25 brands of cars and light trucks; 18 collision repair centers; and 9 pre-owned vehicle stores. Sonic Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.