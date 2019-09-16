Sonata Capital Group Upped Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $2.40 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Rose, Dana Investment Advisors Has Raised Position

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 32.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 101,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 413,045 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47M, up from 311,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 2.66M shares traded or 0.75% up from the average. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel lndustry’s Growth, Competitiveness and Innovation; 17/04/2018 – CSN MAY SELL U.S. PLANT TO STEEL DYNAMICS FOR $250M: ESTADO; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS 96C; SAW 1Q EPS 88C-92C; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics 1Q EPS 96c; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS SALE WILL REDUCE STEELMAKER’S NET DEBT BY 1.8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O -TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NEAR-TERM EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – AVERAGE QUARTERLY STEEL PRODUCT PRICING IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN SCRAP COSTS; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics

Sonata Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, up from 1,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $144.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 13,681 shares to 22,301 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 10,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,917 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Et (IWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.34 in 2019Q1.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $583,534 activity. On Friday, May 24 the insider Shaheen Gabriel bought $135,150. $247,238 worth of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares were bought by Alvarez Miguel. 5,740 shares were bought by Pushis Glenn, worth $149,986 on Wednesday, June 5.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 4,674 shares to 95,731 shares, valued at $9.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 42,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,970 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

