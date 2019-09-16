Sonata Capital Group Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $2.40 Million; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding Boosted by Taurus Asset Management Llc

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 41.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 18,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 63,671 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.05 million, up from 44,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $258.93. About 417,362 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%

Sonata Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, up from 1,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $892.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $34.92 during the last trading session, reaching $1804.42. About 2.48M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM; 28/03/2018 – Daily Caller: Trump Sets His Sights On Amazon And Jeff Bezos; 26/05/2018 – Orlando Police scramble to defend Amazon facial recognition pilot. Via @verge:; 29/05/2018 – LG Announces Availability Of Amazon Alexa Skill On 2018 LG AI-enabled TVs; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 31/05/2018 – Analyst: Owning Washington Post makes Bezos target of Trump, and that’s ‘not the greatest’ for Amazon investors; 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is now on the hook for an additional $22 billion in future purchase obligations following the Whole Foods acquisition, filings show; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Seen Muscling Out Instacart in Whole Foods Delivery Push; 27/03/2018 – The Big Interview: A Chinese Startup’s Big Ambition: Amazon for Services

