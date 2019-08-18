Sonata Capital Group Trimmed Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $1.50 Million; Ameritas Investment Partners Trimmed Position in Atmos Energy (ATO) by $3.28 Million as Market Value Rose

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – Marriott Wants to Be the Amazon of Travel With New Marketplace; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes -adviser; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts says it ended Amazon Prime partnership as of May, cuts sales target; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the Post Office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated than that; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 24/05/2018 – CBC WRITES TO AMAZON CEO OVER FACIAL RECOGNITION TECH CONCERNS; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE ON MOBILE BROWSER & MOBILE APP WITHIN AMAZON SHOPPING APP FOR BOTH IOS AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 29/03/2018 – Donald Trump Slams Amazon.com–4th Update

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 57.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 32,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 23,600 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 55,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.44. About 689,895 shares traded or 3.99% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Co National Bank & Trust owns 2,421 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 0.15% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Bath Savings Trust accumulated 4,360 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Schnieders Management Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.02% or 2,260 shares. Rare Infrastructure Limited stated it has 1,118 shares. Advisory Research owns 182,382 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance holds 88,617 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) or 294,389 shares. Sit Investment Assoc owns 0.01% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 2,375 shares. Income Partners Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.44% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Murphy Cap Management owns 0.06% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 3,669 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank stated it has 5,227 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Company holds 213,354 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kaman Corp (Prn) by 400,000 shares to 4.30M shares, valued at $4.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $134.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.