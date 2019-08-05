Sonata Capital Group Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS)

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 32.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Sonata Capital Group Inc holds 1,725 shares with $3.07 million value, down from 2,565 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $901.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.96M shares traded or 28.91% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon to Open Second Australia Fulfillment Center, Will Be Located in Sydney; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Other Jeff Talks About AI Ambitions, Robots, and Trump; 20/04/2018 – President Trump has repeatedly slammed Amazon, attacking the tech giant five times in one week over its business practices; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in Southeast Asia; 15/03/2018 – Carrefour buys majority stake in French meal delivery company; 19/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Hits 100 Million Prime Customers; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 24/05/2018 – STARZPLAY LAUNCHES ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO CHANNELS IN THE UK AND GERMANY

Among 2 analysts covering Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Watts Water Technologies had 6 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Janney Capital to “Neutral” on Monday, February 11. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of WTS in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. See Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $102.0000 New Target: $107.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Janney Capital

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Janney Capital

16/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $88 New Target: $95 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

11/02/2019 Broker: Janney Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $81 New Target: $83 Downgrade

The stock increased 1.96% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $94. About 188,749 shares traded or 36.35% up from the average. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and sells products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company has market cap of $3.19 billion. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves. It has a 24.54 P/E ratio. The firm also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products comprising commercial high-efficiency boilers, water heaters, and heating solutions; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 20.60% above currents $1823.24 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. M Partners reinitiated Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, August 2. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $235000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.70 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.