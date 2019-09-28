Sonata Capital Group Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Boosted as Market Value Declined; Argyle Capital Management Has Trimmed Waste Management Del (WM) Stake by $744,625 as Stock Price Rose

Sonata Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, up from 1,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84M shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Amazon Recalls Portable Power Banks Due to Fire and Chemical Burn Hazards (Recall Alert); 07/05/2018 – Walmart poised to take on Amazon with $15bn bet on Indian ecommerce; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON: RING VIDEO DOORBELL HAS A NEW EVERYDAY PRICE OF $99; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 24/04/2018 – Amazon in talks to buy Evine Live TV-shopping channel, sources say; 19/04/2018 – The surprising reason Jeff Bezos loves bad reviews from ‘divinely discontent’ Amazon customers; 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue; 07/03/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon getting ready to sell everything from electronics to perfume directly in Brazil, expanding beyond

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc Del (WM) by 15.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 6,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 34,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.99M, down from 41,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $113.59. About 1.59 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Waste Management Showcases Robots That Could Support EM’s Cleanup; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:25 PM; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Limited Company reported 147,707 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Co owns 200 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc holds 15,296 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Badgley Phelps And Bell has 0.61% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 91,180 shares. Salem Counselors reported 8,532 shares. Boston Rech & has 0.17% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,580 shares. Park Corp Oh holds 0.05% or 8,285 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.05% or 51,016 shares. Pittenger Anderson reported 0.73% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Philadelphia Trust invested in 0.03% or 2,707 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited has 4,741 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust has 0.29% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 22,459 shares. Lifeplan Gru invested in 36 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc stated it has 0.01% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 13,237 shares.

Argyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $252.92 million and $263.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 16,177 shares to 30,993 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Waste Management’s (NYSE:WM) Impressive 163% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waste Management: Trading At A 20%+ Premium – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87M for 24.69 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36 million and $144.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400 Value (IJJ) by 2,000 shares to 16,230 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Et (IWO) by 6,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,409 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM).