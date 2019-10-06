Sonata Capital Group Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $2.40 Million as Stock Value Declined; Synopsys (SNPS) Valuation Rose While Jpmorgan Chase & Company Upped Holding

Sonata Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, up from 1,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon is selling dozens of products that ridicule and trivialise mental illnesses such as OCD and; 29/05/2018 – Brazil denies Total license to drill Amazon basin for 4th time; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 24/05/2018 – The homebuilder’s new homes are Wi-Fi certified, making them perfect showrooms for Amazon’s smart home devices; 07/04/2018 – More than 58 percent of Prime users said they would consider using “Amazon Coins.”; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Can and Will Sharpen its Secret Weapon: Fully Charged; 26/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday; 30/03/2018 – AMAZON’S TWITCH IS SAID TO HAVE CUT MORE THAN 25 JOBS: VB; 22/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered:

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 955,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 6.23M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $782.43M, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $138.78. About 630,210 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Collaborates with Samsung Foundry to Develop DesignWare IP for Samsung 8-nm FinFET Process; 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 06/03/2018 Synopsys Adds New Algorithms in DesignWare Security Protocol Accelerators to Increase Protection for IoT SoCs; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing for Second Consecutive Year; 22/05/2018 – Synopsys Design Platform Certified for Samsung 8LPP Process Technology; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 269,873 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $79.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 240,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 925,982 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Pnc Fin Ser Group Inc Inc has 6,183 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership has 0.62% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited has 0.11% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 1.84 million shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.08% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Snyder Capital Management LP has 142,149 shares. Hanseatic Management Ser stated it has 90 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Com holds 965,637 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt, Netherlands-based fund reported 10,712 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na has 1,585 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Company has 0% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 3,620 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.98% or 422,712 shares. Interest Gru has 0.03% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Cibc Ww Mkts Inc holds 0% or 2,217 shares.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $144.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 10,195 shares to 27,917 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Etf (IWN) by 11,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,664 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield E (VYM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burney invested in 0.11% or 919 shares. Consulate Inc has invested 0.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,868 shares. Fca Corporation Tx, Texas-based fund reported 330 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested 2.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 3,844 shares. Park Avenue Limited Company stated it has 3,092 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Psagot Invest House Limited reported 2,665 shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt reported 33,866 shares. Dock Street Asset invested 10.54% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 714 shares. 16,017 are held by Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,673 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 1.97% or 170,375 shares in its portfolio. Bailard Inc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,722 shares.