Sonata Capital Group Position In Amazon.Com (AMZN) Was Lifted; Waste Mgmt (WM) Stock Value Rose While Kings Point Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

Sonata Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, up from 1,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – Alexa, No! An Echo Recorded a Private Conversation and Shared It by Mistake, Amazon Confirms; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq-Listed Amazon, Alphabet Won’t Trade Rest of Day at NYSE; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON PUBLISHES LETTER TO HOLDERS; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Launches ‘Answers by Cigna’ Skill for Amazon Alexa; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon to bring its voice assistant Alexa to many business settings – Axios; 16/05/2018 – NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 02/05/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says Minneapolis tech office part of a ‘decentralized innovation’ strategy (photos); 27/03/2018 – Verde’s Super Greensand® Now Available at Amazon.com

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc (WM) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 3,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 65,792 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.59M, up from 62,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $116.61. About 1.97M shares traded or 13.40% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 11/05/2018 – Cargotec: Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chatham Capital Inc accumulated 0.11% or 241 shares. Lpl Llc has 0.71% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Peavine Cap Llc holds 170 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) owns 2,858 shares or 2.49% of their US portfolio. Ashford Cap Mngmt Inc owns 887 shares. Captrust Financial has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Veritas Invest Mgmt (Uk) Limited reported 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mcgowan Grp Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 818 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Lc reported 1.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Washington-based Saturna Cap has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 6.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Delaware-based Brandywine Managers Ltd Llc has invested 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sol Capital reported 376 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership invested in 4,876 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited owns 2.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 157,975 shares.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36 million and $144.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Et (IWO) by 6,158 shares to 3,409 shares, valued at $685,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield E (VYM) by 4,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,239 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Llc stated it has 3.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Gw Henssler accumulated 125,261 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 568,816 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Moreover, Old Natl Natl Bank In has 0.18% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ballentine Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 4,412 shares. Glenview National Bank Trust Dept has 0.15% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Fjarde Ap holds 0.14% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 94,901 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 3.19M shares or 0.55% of the stock. River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 2,620 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 1,175 are held by Motco. 132,190 were reported by British Columbia Invest Corp. Moreover, Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Goldman Sachs Inc, New York-based fund reported 2.58 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Trustmark Financial Bank Department accumulated 0.06% or 5,159 shares.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $547.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 2,616 shares to 52,337 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 45,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,283 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

