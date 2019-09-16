Sonata Capital Group Increased Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $2.40 Million; As Kemet (KEM) Valuation Rose, Holder Zpr Investment Management Cut Its Stake by $558,558

Sonata Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, up from 1,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $892.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $35.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1804. About 2.47 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Trump Tweet, Buoys Postal Service; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Takes a Beating on Trump’s Tweeting (Video); 09/05/2018 – Sears will use its Auto Centers to help install car tires ordered on Amazon; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos won’t call a meeting or even go to a meeting if 2 pizzas wouldn’t feed the entire group; 13/03/2018 – Viejas Casino & Resort Adds In-Room Voice Controls with Volara and SONIFI; 15/03/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 03/05/2018 – Mooooove over dairy, Mooala is coming to New York City Whole Foods Markets; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU says law enforcement agencies could use Amazon’s facial recognition technology to “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone.”

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 31,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 37,854 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $712,000, down from 68,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 939,351 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $144.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Et (IWO) by 6,158 shares to 3,409 shares, valued at $685,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM) by 11,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,607 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap invested in 122,006 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp reported 42,771 shares. Horrell Capital Management Inc reported 43 shares stake. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc has invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 151,932 were accumulated by Mackenzie Financial Corporation. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp invested in 10,015 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Origin Asset Llp owns 2.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,727 shares. State Street Corp reported 2.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,000 are owned by Leonard Green & Prtn Ltd Partnership. Tiger Ltd owns 704,112 shares. Renaissance Limited Com invested in 87,455 shares. Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 13,317 shares for 5.52% of their portfolio. Broderick Brian C reported 0.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Davenport Ltd Liability Co invested in 40,222 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Moreover, Valicenti Advisory Serv has 8.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,064 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Is This Stock Going to Be the Latest Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Casualty? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Today’s Pickup: Port Markets Leading The Way – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Edtech Battle Heating Up: GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN & AAPL to Watch – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. KEM’s profit will be $36.54 million for 7.66 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by KEMET Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold KEM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 44.92 million shares or 0.53% more from 44.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 2.19 million shares. Glenmede Co Na has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Affinity Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 20,639 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp invested in 281 shares. State Street accumulated 1.78 million shares. James Investment holds 77,950 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 1.02 million shares. Ellington Management Grp Ltd Llc invested 0.19% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability holds 25,320 shares. 26,352 were reported by Jane Street Grp Lc. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 105,126 shares. Moreover, Sterling Capital Management Llc has 0.01% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). 424,416 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt. Strs Ohio stated it has 19,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co accumulated 411,199 shares.

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KEMET Announces Quarterly Dividend NYSE:KEM – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 507% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kemet Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KEMET: Another Selloff, Another Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $49.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 7,767 shares to 15,292 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fonar Corp (NASDAQ:FONR) by 21,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).