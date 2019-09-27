Sonata Capital Group Holds Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN); As Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Market Value Rose, Jlb & Associates Cut Position by $2.44 Million

Sonata Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, up from 1,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $852.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $15.87 during the last trading session, reaching $1723.97. About 3.34 million shares traded or 0.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 21/05/2018 – The Week: Parrot learns to use Amazon Alexa in home; 01/05/2018 – The moves will begin the process of more fully integrating the Amazon and Whole Foods businesses; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Research Awards Honor Outstanding Academic Projects in Artificial Intelligence; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPANY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 09/05/2018 – Schlage Smart Locks Gain New Amazon Alexa Voice Unlocking Skill; 16/04/2018 – Kia Motors America Introduces UVO Skill For Amazon Alexa To Enable Voice Controls

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings (SLGN) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 81,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 102,611 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 183,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.68. About 158,652 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 07/05/2018 – Silgan at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 54c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silgan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLGN); 25/04/2018 – Silgan Confirms Year Outlook; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Silgan Holdings Outlook To Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Silgan

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon’s Twitch buys games database – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon adds mobile gaming Prime perks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What to expect at Amazon’s hardware event – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons Amazon Stock Was Down in August – Investorplace.com” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Donate to U.S. Presidential candidates through Alexa – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup has 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 279,185 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Horan Mgmt invested in 7.83% or 23,109 shares. Sarasin Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hardman Johnston Global Lc invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 212,848 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fcg Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 844 shares. Beacon Financial Grp invested in 1,061 shares. Capital Planning Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,973 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Cypress Funds stated it has 33,500 shares. Sentinel Lba holds 232 shares. 15,839 were accumulated by Birinyi Assocs Incorporated. Moreover, Novare Capital Ltd has 1.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lourd Cap Limited Co has invested 0.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc Asset Inc holds 69,824 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36 million and $144.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 10,195 shares to 27,917 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield E (VYM) by 4,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,239 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Et (IWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold SLGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 69.79 million shares or 1.18% less from 70.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hawaii-based C M Bidwell Assoc Ltd has invested 0.04% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Prudential Fincl has invested 0.02% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Riverhead Mgmt has 8,708 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 1.37M shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 498,624 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested 0.2% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Millennium Management Limited Company holds 21,118 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.46% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Moreover, Stifel Corp has 0.01% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 89,966 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De owns 600,666 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab reported 647,294 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 48,825 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Manufacturers Life The owns 127,703 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $494.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) by 9,511 shares to 208,506 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG).