Sonata Capital Group Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Raised as Market Value Declined; Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Raised Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $734,320 as Shares Rose

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46M, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $250.26. About 2.29M shares traded or 35.74% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair

Sonata Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, up from 1,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95 million shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/04/2018 – Google’s new Nest Hello doorbell competes with products from Amazon’s Ring and August; 28/04/2018 – Quartz India: This could be the way Amazon makes more money with Alexa; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMOUNTS AVAILABLE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM MAY BE REBORROWED; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ belief in the power of training and educating employees is reflected in one of the company’s biggest employee initiatives – career choice. via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/04/2018 – Amazon, FANGs Pose No Threat to Brokers — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Amazon has committed to roughly $22 billion in food purchases as it bulks up Whole Foods; 26/03/2018 – Amazon isn’t paying local sales tax in cities across the US; 19/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweeted a picture with the well-known Boston Dynamics robot pretending it was his dog; 13/03/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: After Protest, Defense Department To Begin Moving Classified Data to Amazon’s Secret Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Amazon, already struggling to crack markets in Asia, has yet to set foot in the South Korean market

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $144.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400 Value (IJJ) by 2,000 shares to 16,230 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM) by 11,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,607 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $263.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) by 23,495 shares to 17,642 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,544 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).