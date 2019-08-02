Sonata Capital Group Has Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.50 Million as Share Value Declined; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Market Value Declined, Highbridge Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $1.98 Million

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 51.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 33,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 98,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 3.88 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – RESULT OF OFFERING; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI; 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Marathon Petroleum ‘BBB’ Rating On Acq Plan; 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 22/03/2018 – At its meeting ending on 21 March 2018, the MPC voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.5%; 07/05/2018 – POLISH MPC MEMBER ZUBELEWICZ SPEAKS IN GW INTERVIEW; 16/03/2018 – POLISH MPC RESISTING EXTERNAL `PRESSURE’ ON RATES: KROPIWNICKI; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text)

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $32.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.11. About 4.21 million shares traded or 8.66% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Inditex Struggles to Convince Market It Can Pull Off an Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Selected One Hour Translation as Key Partner for Neural Machine Translation Based Solutions; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 21/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago. Via @DelRey:; 19/03/2018 – Supermarket Casualties Begin to Pile Up in Amazon-Fueled Battle; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA; 17/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos takes a jab at President Trump in his tweet praising @washingtonpost for its Pulitzer win; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY REPORTS AMAZON ALEXA SKILLS – OFFERING ORIGINAL; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car At launch, customers will need to have a later-model vehicle from select carmakers like Volvo and GMC; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acropolis Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 32,869 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd holds 0.03% or 5,621 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management invested 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Grimes And reported 3,950 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.09% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Selway Asset Mngmt reported 49,090 shares. Caxton Assocs LP reported 0.17% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). At Financial Bank has 5,840 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory invested in 1,647 shares. Nevada-based Jabodon Pt has invested 1.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Pinebridge Lp reported 138,859 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com Ltd has 11,564 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Main Street Ltd Company holds 9,873 shares.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 20,800 shares to 29,200 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (Put) (NASDAQ:ZION) by 234,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 634,500 shares, and cut its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MLP Consolidation Part 1: The Nearly Departed – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Marathon Petroleum tops estimates on refining beat, retail strength – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corp. Reports Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What You Need To Know About TurnKey, Amazon’s Real Estate Partnership With Realogy – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “XPO Posts Lower Second-Quarter Revenue, Scales Back Top-Line For Year – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Aren’t Shaken By Amazon’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “As Losses Mount, Schneider Shutters First To Last Mile Delivery Business – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Expect When Amazon Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.69 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $134.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood has 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fort Washington Inv Advisors Inc Oh holds 161,985 shares or 3.24% of its portfolio. Zevin Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com holds 0.3% or 470 shares in its portfolio. Roosevelt Inv Gru Inc accumulated 18,098 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com reported 2,781 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 2.75% or 123,606 shares in its portfolio. Greatmark Invest Partners holds 392 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Cypress Capital Group reported 0.54% stake. Balyasny Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Granite Point Mngmt Limited Partnership has 2,500 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. 173 were reported by Petrus Com Lta. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd has invested 0.45% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lipe & Dalton invested in 0.23% or 177 shares. Montag A And Assocs, a Georgia-based fund reported 9,551 shares.