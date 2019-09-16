Sonata Capital Group Has Raised Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $2.40 Million; Hawkeye Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Greenbrier Cos (GBX) by $3.80 Million as Market Value Declined

Sonata Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, up from 1,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTERS – NEW SERVICE WITH AMAZON WILL BE ROLLING OUT TO CUSTOMERS ACROSS U.S. OVER COMING WEEKS; 27/03/2018 – Casino and Amazon to Join Forces for Paris Grocery Service; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services launches ‘blockchain templates’; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business The new “head tax” is aimed at addressing the city’s homelessness crisis; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue Sleep easy; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on Amazon drives traffic to Chico’s boutiques: CEO; 06/03/2018 – Datix Software Evolution Continues with Move to Amazon Web Services; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: Inside their car:; 06/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Airbnb nabs Amazon’s head of Prime; 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 64.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc sold 126,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 70,511 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 197,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 329,691 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Greenbrier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.4B-$2.6B; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE WILL BE $2.4 – $2.6 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q EPS $1.91; 18/04/2018 – Greenbrier Announces Executive Promotions; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar accumulated 14,344 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd holds 2.34% or 2.29 million shares in its portfolio. Prudential accumulated 642,975 shares or 1.9% of the stock. Confluence Inv Management Lc owns 193 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 7,997 were reported by Art Limited Liability Com. Lone Pine Cap Limited Liability Co has 466,511 shares for 5.49% of their portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 450 shares. Bloom Tree Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 18,864 shares stake. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 727 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 654 shares. First Commonwealth Finance Pa has invested 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 625,189 shares. Stanley invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Corp holds 10,225 shares or 3.25% of its portfolio. Green Square Ltd Liability Company holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,187 shares.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36 million and $144.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 6,502 shares to 17,083 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 13,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,301 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GBX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited accumulated 569,287 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Intll Grp stated it has 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Morgan Stanley has 588,168 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 50,950 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Principal Fin Grp has 0.01% invested in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Virginia Retirement System Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 16,900 shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 1.20M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) LP holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) for 82,300 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 57,034 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) or 4,273 shares. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Interest Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 109,207 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 earnings per share, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.15 million for 5.32 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $79.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 129,219 shares to 396,586 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.