Sonata Capital Group Has Lifted Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Valuation Declined; Bsw Wealth Partners Continues to Hold Position in Travelers Companies Com (TRV)

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 87.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 3,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 8,208 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, up from 4,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $146.31. About 1.46 million shares traded or 19.96% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 03/05/2018 – Travelers Named Noteworthy Company by Diversitylnc; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies; 24/04/2018 – Travelers Earnings Hurt by Another Wave of Natural Disasters; 17/04/2018 – IATA REPORTS ABOUT 4B ’17 AIR TRAVELERS, SEES 3.8B MORE BY 2036; 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Travelers find `nice’ isn’t exclusive to Minnesota; 24/04/2018 – DOT TSA: TSA Reminds Travelers of Security Procedures for the Carnival Travel Season; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety of Their Home While Away; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – Hertz Hosted “Her in Hertz” Event at Global Headquarters Celebrating Female Business Travelers and its Sixth Annual Women’s Cho; 30/04/2018 – Travelers Institute Addresses Small Business Challenges During Small Business – Big Opportunity® Event in Irvine, California

Sonata Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, up from 1,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 19/04/2018 – The surprising reason Jeff Bezos loves bad reviews from ‘divinely discontent’ Amazon customers; 12/04/2018 – Amazon’s Rivals Fear They Will Lose Out on Pentagon’s Cloud-Computing Contract; 23/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tesla’s Brakes, Amazon’s AI, Hewlett’s Cash Flow — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Amazon will raise the price of Prime membership for new members from $99 to $119, starting May 11.$AMZ; 03/04/2018 – TRUMP: AMAZON SHOULD PAY POST OFFICE COSTS, NOT U.S. TAXPAYER; 24/05/2018 – CTV Ottawa: Exclusive: Amazon to open massive distribution centre in Ottawa; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage The company says it is merely formalizing a practice that was already in place; 16/04/2018 – Kia Motors America Introduces UVO Skill For Amazon Alexa To Enable Voice Controls; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gp accumulated 31.31M shares. First Washington invested 2.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sadoff Investment Mngmt Lc has 337 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Patten Group holds 0.11% or 143 shares. Stearns Financial Serv Gru, North Carolina-based fund reported 512 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited accumulated 108,148 shares. Polar Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 2.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Contravisory Investment holds 0.03% or 41 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Lc holds 904 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il holds 0.19% or 964 shares in its portfolio. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 747 shares. Security Comml Bank Of So Dak invested in 198 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Ltd Company holds 33,155 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Carlson Capital Mgmt has 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 721 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability owns 2.76 million shares or 5.23% of their US portfolio.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $144.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Et (IWO) by 6,158 shares to 3,409 shares, valued at $685,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Value Etf (IWN) by 11,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,664 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield E (VYM).