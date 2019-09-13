Sonata Capital Group Has Increased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $2.40 Million; Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Holder Goodnow Investment Group Has Trimmed Holding as Valuation Declined

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 88,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 638,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.88M, down from 727,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 456,586 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES – TROPICANA ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL TROPICANA’S REAL ESTATE TO GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $221.3M, EST. $222.0M; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts: Gaming and Leisure to Pay $1.21B Ex-Items for Substantially All Tropicana’s Real Estat; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $2.01 From EPS $2; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q EPS 49c; 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2018 GUIDANCE OF TOTAL REVENUE OF $ 254.2 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan

Sonata Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc bought 1,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,994 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, up from 1,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1843.45. About 667,577 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Japan Antitrust Watchdog Probes Amazon–Again; 26/03/2018 – Infor Announces Coleman A.l. for Healthcare; 16/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HIRE FORMER FDA OFFICIAL FOR HEALTH UNIT:CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Amazon under fire over facial recognition software; 24/04/2018 – Amazon: Service Available for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Volvo Cars; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 16/04/2018 – Complexities of Amazon Selling Drugs in Bulk to Hospitals and Building Logistics Network Cited — CNBC; 30/03/2018 – Eugene Kim: Scoop: Amazon employees have mixed feelings about Connections, the daily Q&A program rolled out company-wide last A; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – M&S targets rapid change after latest profit drop; 11/05/2018 – Infowars: Google Parent Company, Walmart Both Invest in “India’s Amazon”

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon, Home Depot lease multistory Seattle warehouse – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon bull sees international Prime potential – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.73 million are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 645 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 43,894 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 673,846 shares. Advantage, Maryland-based fund reported 30 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd holds 75,986 shares. 24 were accumulated by Phocas Financial Corp. Hodges Cap invested in 0.23% or 1,132 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cahill Fincl Inc reported 133 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Umb Bank N A Mo holds 1.5% or 32,381 shares. Dakota Wealth holds 4,845 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com stated it has 5.1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri accumulated 12,743 shares. 12,339 are held by Richard Bernstein Ltd Com.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36 million and $144.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets (EEM) by 11,466 shares to 26,607 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 13,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,301 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield E (VYM).

More notable recent Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. Announces 2018 Distribution Tax Treatment – GlobeNewswire” on January 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLPI) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23M and $753.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 635,233 shares to 739,953 shares, valued at $13.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) by 81,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 989,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 32,716 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 105,899 shares. Moreover, Enterprise Svcs has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Invesco Limited invested in 1.23M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Davenport Co has 0.51% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Moreover, Stifel has 0.03% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Shell Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). State Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 586,048 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of stated it has 18,523 shares. Bamco Ny invested in 1.53% or 9.76 million shares. Real Est Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.78% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Advsr Asset Management holds 0.01% or 14,862 shares. Pnc Financial Services Group invested in 2,289 shares. Gates Cap Mgmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 3.14M shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 37,020 shares.

Analysts await Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 9.21% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.76 per share. GLPI’s profit will be $178.18 million for 11.62 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.49% negative EPS growth.