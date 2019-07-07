Sonata Capital Group Has Decreased Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $1.50 Million as Market Valuation Rose; First Light Asset Management Increased Holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by $4.65 Million

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 39.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 37,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131,559 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 94,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $116.97. About 237,104 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $184 MLN; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – WITH 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $184 MLN, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WOULD BE ABOUT $4.85; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.79; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972; 05/03/2018 Ligand to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26; 23/05/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Overview 2018: A Second-Generation Prodrug That Chemically Breaks Down to Produce Nitroxyl (HNO) and an lnactive Byproduct – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $56.2M; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.63 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/05/2018 – Indian traders’ group files objection to Walmart-Flipkart deal; 09/05/2018 – Sears: All Tires Ordered on Amazon.com Can Be Installed at Select Sears Auto Centers; 15/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Stressed Amazon workers ‘are being driven to the brink of suicide’ with warehouse staff claiming they have urinated; 21/05/2018 – Tech or Retail? Ocado’s U.S. Deal Gives It Amazon-Like Valuation; 15/05/2018 – CRG Makes First Investment in Portland Market; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 24/05/2018 – El Hemisferio: #Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 12/03/2018 – Hop-on expands Online Stores, Amazon, NaturallyCedar.com and Shop CBD Online; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes -adviser; 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast)

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $864,670 activity. The insider Aryeh Jason bought $22,727.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 603,577 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $32.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 632,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22M shares, and cut its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 91.99 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $134.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

