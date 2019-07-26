Sonata Capital Group Has Decreased Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $1.50 Million as Valuation Rose; Sun Life Financial Has Raised Stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 30.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 5,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,380 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 17,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $51.14. About 6.55 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $971.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 4.14 million shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Amazon: Meet Instacart, Its ‘Main Competitor’ in Groceries — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Amazon admits Alexa is creepily laughing at people and is working on a fix. via @circuitbreaker; 30/05/2018 – STITCH FIX INC SFIX.O HAS NOT HAD ‘ANY SERIOUS DISCUSSIONS’ ABOUT COMBINING WITH AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O -CEO KATRINA LAKE; 20/04/2018 – Feedvisor Introduces Feedvisor Inspire: Annual Conference for Top Amazon Sellers; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Derby Dilemma: Go for Lower Taxes or Liberal Voters; 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Brookfield Property submits new offer for mall owner GGP; 21/04/2018 – Amazon Redefines Big — Barron’s; 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal; 09/05/2018 – Sears revs up on Amazon tyre partnership

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,696 shares to 12,855 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 27,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,566 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. 5,000 shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M., worth $242,650. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Another trade for 37,460 shares valued at $1.80M was bought by Hollub Vicki A.. $203,401 worth of stock was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. 5,000 shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR, worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36 million and $134.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.