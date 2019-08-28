Sonata Capital Group Has Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $1.50 Million; As Oneok New (OKE) Stock Rose, Holder Brookfield Asset Management Trimmed by $11.46 Million Its Position

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1763.21. About 2.19M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has offered to purchase a 60 percent stake in Flipkart; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers doesn’t make sense; 21/03/2018 – Tech giants including Google, Amazon and Facebook could soon face higher taxes in Europe; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 09/03/2018 – Billboard: The Temper Trap Cover The Triffids’ ‘Wide Open Road’ For Amazon’s ‘Made In Australia’ Playlist: Exclusive Premier; 30/05/2018 – Highlights From Amazon’s Annual Shareholder Meeting (Video); 18/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS 2017 WAS BEST YEAR YET FOR HARDWARE SALES; 24/05/2018 – CEO says Crowdstrike’s security platform could someday attract Amazon, Google; 28/03/2018 – White House not looking to go after Amazon right now: Sec. Sanders

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 166,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 2.57 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.28 million, down from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 1.23M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.30 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $134.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Buy Amid Market Volatility: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Walmart (WMT) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) just opened its biggest office building in the world – Live Trading News” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morning Comment: Something HAS Changed – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. C M Bidwell Assocs holds 0.9% or 505 shares. Jacobson And Schmitt Advisors Llc has 3,813 shares for 4.47% of their portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc holds 2.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,637 shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zevenbergen Capital Invs Llc owns 104,621 shares for 6.61% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance reported 805,718 shares stake. Gam Ag has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Webster Bank & Trust N A accumulated 7,900 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 38,713 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 511,000 shares or 3.41% of all its holdings. Beddow Capital Management Inc reported 273 shares. Cadinha Company Limited Liability Company owns 6,046 shares. Southpoint Capital Ltd Partnership holds 4.53% or 60,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com accumulated 73,823 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Management Co has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 411 shares.

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ONEOK prices $2B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ONEOK’s Cash Flow Soars in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ONEOK Announces $2.0 Billion Notes Offering – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.