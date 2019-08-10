Sonata Capital Group Has Cut Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $1.50 Million; Share Value Declined; Nea Management Company Position in Endologix (ELGX) Has Lowered by $13.45 Million

Nea Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Endologix Inc (ELGX) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc sold 2.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.81% . The institutional investor held 249,021 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Endologix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 694,555 shares traded or 117.25% up from the average. Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) has declined 85.95% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ELGX News: 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 16/03/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 19/04/2018 – DJ Endologix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELGX); 02/05/2018 – Endologix Appoints John Onopchenko As Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 89c-Loss 95c; 02/05/2018 – ENDOLOGIX 1Q REV. $42.3M, EST. $41.1M; 25/04/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM STUDY; 02/05/2018 – Endologix Backs 2018 Rev $170M-$180M; 16/05/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 17/04/2018 – Endologix May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – NEW: Amazon Business, which sells bulk items to business customers, has shelved its plan to sell and distribute pharmaceutical products after considering it last year, according to people familiar with the matter; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council backs new tax on largest companies, including Amazon; 28/03/2018 – No U.S. policy changes on Amazon at the moment -White House official; 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Jeff Bezos becomes first $100B mogul on Forbes list; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS NEW STAKE IN AMAZON.COM INC -SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Amazon makes a formal offer to buy 60% of its main competitor in India; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 17/05/2018 – Start-ups have a better shot than Amazon at fixing health care, says prominent tech investor

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36 million and $134.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.17B for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Since April 3, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $469,984 activity. NEELS GUIDO J had bought 22,692 shares worth $149,994. Mahboob Vaseem bought $99,996 worth of stock or 15,128 shares. $19,995 worth of Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) shares were bought by Zenty III Thomas F.