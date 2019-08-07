Sonata Capital Group Has Cut Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $1.50 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Huntington National Bank Lifted Its Holding in O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) as Stock Value Rose

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76M shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over Bezos’s Newspaper; 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 23/04/2018 – New Indian Exprs: In power-struggle against Amazon, Walmart could take over Flipkart very soon in USD 12 billion deal; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 15/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Earnings On Tap, Amazon’s Runway in Retail — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 6,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 123,183 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.83M, up from 116,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $9.94 during the last trading session, reaching $373.56. About 649,484 shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – SEES FY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $15.30 TO $15.40; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees 2Q EPS $3.95-EPS $4.05; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36 million and $134.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.29 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town & Country Bancshares & Tru Company Dba First Bankers Tru Company reported 189 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited has 5.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rockland Company holds 0.04% or 211 shares. 2,175 are owned by Kj Harrison & Partners. North Star Mgmt holds 0.4% or 12,145 shares in its portfolio. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd stated it has 6,385 shares. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 748 shares. Washington-based Harbour Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 3.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Citigroup Inc has 402,174 shares. Bragg Financial Advsr Incorporated, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,225 shares. Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 2.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas holds 1.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,230 shares. Ems Capital Lp invested in 6.5% or 48,610 shares. 6,042 are held by Hartline Inv Corporation. The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.45 million activity. OREILLY DAVID E also sold $14.88M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $18.72M was sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L. Shares for $563,880 were sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D. SHAW JEFF M also sold $1.36M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cacti Asset Mgmt Llc reported 250 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.05% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 8,000 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 559 shares. Brinker Cap invested in 0.02% or 1,637 shares. Georgia-based Decatur Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.41% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Us Bankshares De reported 0.03% stake. Tortoise Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 9.19% or 54,129 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America stated it has 0.12% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.04% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.09% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 19,294 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited has invested 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Lc has 18 shares.

